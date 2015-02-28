Stoke 1-0 Hull: Crouch has scored in 3 successive Prem games for first time since...?

FURTHER READING Report Hughes reaction Bruce reaction Analysis with Stats Zone

Super-sub Peter Crouch needed just two minutes to make his mark at the Britannia Stadium, as the former England striker joined Alan Shearer at the top of the chart for all-time Premier League headed goals.

Another introduction off the bench, Charlie Adam, supplied the cross for the winner, although Hull boss Steve Bruce believed the goal should have been ruled out for offside.

Neither side could muster a shot on target in a scrappy first half, a statistic that did not get much better after the break. The Tigers created just 1 opportunity all afternoon.

After going three games unbeaten, Hull remain four points above the drop zone. Victory keep the Potters among the top 10.

Stoke have lost just 1 of their last 12 games against the Tigers (W5 D6).

Stoke have lost just 3 of their last 13 league matches (W7 D3 L3) and those defeats came against three of the current top four in the league.

Bruce’s side have won just 1 of their last 13 Premier League away games (W1 D5 L7).

Adam provided his first Premier League assist since May 2014.

Crouch has now scored 46 headed goals in the Premier League; equalling Alan Shearer's record in the competition.

Crouch has scored in 3 successive Premier League games for the first time since December 2008. Indeed, Crouch netted against Hull in both of these runs.

