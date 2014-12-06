Stoke 3-2 Arsenal: How many red cards have the Gunners picked up under Wenger?

There was to be yet more disappointment for Arsenal at the Britannia Stadium, as Stoke hit 3 first-half goals to win 3-2 and continue their excellent home record against Arsene Wenger's side.

FURTHER READING Report Hughes reaction Wenger reaction Analysis with Stats Zone

Peter Crouch's goal after 19 seconds gave Stoke an early lead (the earliest in the Premier League this season) before Bojan Krkic and Jonathan Walters made it 3-0 at the break. Arsenal mounted a second-half comeback through a Santi Cazorla penalty and Aaron Ramsey's 70th-minute strike, and looked to have the momentum heading into a nervy final 20 minutes for the hosts.

But Calum Chambers' sending-off for a second yellow card after 78 minutes made it difficult for Arsenal, and they failed to avoid defeat, extending Mark Hughes' unbeaten home record against the Gunners to 7 straight games (W5 D2).

Peter Crouch’s opener was the fastest goal of the 2014/15 Premier League season (19 seconds).

Crouch’s goal was the earliest Arsenal have ever shipped in the Premier League.

It was also only the fifth first minute goal the Gunners have conceded in Premier League history.

The last time Premier League goal came quicker was in December 2013, courtesy of Jay Rodriguez for Southampton against Chelsea (13 seconds).

Jonathan Walters has either scored or assisted 6 goals in his last 7 Premier League games for the Potters (4 goals, 2 assists).

Arsenal found themselves 3 or more goals down at half-time for the first time since March 2014 away to Chelsea, when they went on to lose 6-0.

This is only third time Stoke have scored 3 first-half goals in a Premier League game (along with vs Fulham in January 2010 and vs Aston Villa in March 2014).

Santi Cazorla finally scored his first Premier League goal of the season (courtesy of a second-half penalty) with his 39th shots (including blocked) of the season.

Aaron Ramsey’s goal was his first in 16 games for Arsenal in all competitions, since he scored against Everton on August 23.

Alexis Sanchez has either scored or assisted 9 of Arsenal’s last 13 Premier League goals (scoring 7, assisting 2).

Since Arsene Wenger took over at Arsenal, the Gunners have picked up 68 red cards in the Premier League, 4 more than any other side.

This loss was Arsenal’s 200th under the management of Arsene Wenger in all competitions.

Analyse Stoke 3-2 Arsenal using Stats Zone