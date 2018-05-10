Stuart Broad is leading Premier League Fantasy Football so far this gameweek

When you're up against roughy six million players, topping a gameweek is no mean feat in the world of Premier League Fantasy Football.

However, Nottingham Forest supporter Broad has done exactly that after bagging 169 points in Gameweek 37 with his team Selby Forest.

The 31-year-old seam bowler reacted to the achievement on his Instagram, gushing: "I enjoyed 8-15 in the Ashes but leading GW37 in #EPL Fantasy Football runs it close as a sporting achievement!"

Quite right too.

Triggering his Bench Boost was an inspired call, as was the wise decision to make Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang his captain.

Broad will now be hoping to secure the Manager of the Week award, but it's looking unlikely as West Ham host Manchester United tonight to complete the gameweek, and he has only Adrian from either side.

In the wider season, Selby Forest have disappointed Broad – currently ranked 7th in his nine-man 'England' private league. Performance analyst Giles Lindsay leads the way, followed by Jos Buttler's 'Show me the Mane' and Jimmy Anderson's 'Inter Milando'. Nice.

