Sunderland 1-4 Man City: Which defenders have caused more goals than Zabaleta?

Manchester City came from a goal down to overpower Sunderland and record their third successive Premier League win.

The Black Cats, who had beaten City 1-0 in their last four encounters at the Stadium of Light, looked set to spring another shock when they went ahead in the 19th minute through Connor Wickham.

However, within two minutes Sergio Aguero finished brilliantly from the edge of the box for his 13th league goal of the season - as many have Sunderland have managed between them.

The Argentine turned provider when setting up Stevan Jovetic to complete a 30-pass City move shortly before half-time, and his compatriot Pablo Zabaleta extended the lead 10 minutes after the break – completing a one-two with Samir Nasri after another team move.

Aguero completed the rout with just over 10 minutes to go, side-footing home James Milner's pass to keep City within striking distance of leaders Chelsea.

Match facts

Sergio Aguero has now scored 30 goals in his last 33 league appearances for Manchester City.

Sergio Aguero (14) has now scored more league goals than Sunderland (13) this season.

Pablo Zabaleta has been involved in 10 Premier League goals since the start of 2013/14 (8 goals, 2 assists) – the only defenders to be involved in more are Leighton Baines (17) and Seamus Coleman (11).

Manchester City ended a run of 5 Premier League trips to the Stadium of Light without a win (D1 L4) with this victory.

Lee Cattermole has been booked in 7 of his last 10 Premier League appearances for Sunderland.

Manchester City have now won 9 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season (a joint-league high with Chelsea and Spurs).

Analyse Sunderland 1-4 Man City yourself using Stats Zone