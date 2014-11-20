Survey finds Palace fans' confidence in board, manager and players on the wane

Heading into this season, Crystal Palace fans had 87% confidence in their manager, even though their manager, Tony Pulis, had just walked out and so they officially had no manager.

Confidence in the squad Pulis had compiled and drilled like an army battalion sat at a fairly reasonable 72%: could do better but could certainly do a lot worse.

Then, on August 27, Neil Warnock was installed as manager for a second spell, and confidence in the manager dropped to a season (so far) low of just 47%. Warnock has worked hard to prove the naysayers wrong, but with Palace hovering just above the relegation places (two wins all season, six defeats), confidence in his leadership has only shuffled up to 48%. Confidence in his squad, which peaked at 85% following the 3-2 win at Everton, is now down to a low of 61%.

Confidence in the club’s co-chairman, Steve Parish, has also waned during the first 11 games, dropping from 71% at the start of the season to a disgruntled 51% now. Still, he gets 100% for the hair though. At the very least.

SURVEY See all of our findings - including data from every other Premier League club