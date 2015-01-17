Swansea 0-5 Chelsea: Cesc Fabregas became the first player to do what in the Premier League?

Chelsea's stunning first-half salvo put Swansea to the sword and kept the pressure on Manchester City to deliver at the top of the table.

Two goals apiece for Oscar and Diego Costa inside 36 minutes gave Jose Mourinho's men a commanding half-time lead, before Andre Schürrle added a fifth to ensure a thoroughly miserable afternoon for Garry Monk's men.

Victory gives Chelsea a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League before City host Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. The top two face off at Stamford Bridge after next week's FA Cup break.

Oscar has scored 3 and assisted 5 in his last 9 Premier League appearances.

The Brazilian playmaker has scored in consecutive league games for the first time since October 2013.

Diego Costa scored his 4th Premier League goal against Swansea in only his 92nd minute of football against the Swans. His 5th came in his 106th minute against the Welsh side.

Costa has been directly involved in 19 Premier League goals this term; no player has more (17 goals and 2 assists).

Cesc Fabregas became the first player to provide 15 assists in two different Premier League seasons (2007/08 and 2014/15).

Only 4 players in Premier League history have provided more than 15 assists in a single campaign.

Branislav Ivanovic has now assisted a goal in 3 successive Premier League games; this after 32 without one in the top flight.

Chelsea were 4 goals up at half-time for the first time since their 6-0 drubbing of Arsenal in March 2014.

Swansea conceded 5 goals for only the second time in the Premier League (0-5 vs Liverpool in February 2013).

Chelsea have won 6 and lost 0 of the 8 Premier League meetings with Swansea.

Swansea did not have an effort on target in this game despite attempting 11 shots.

Analyse Swansea 0-5 Chelsea with Stats Zone