Team Talk: FFT's Best Football Chants

Following our recent list of the 50 best football chants of all time, the FourFourTwo team discuss their most memorable chants that they've personally witnessed over the years while reporting on football...

50 best football chants

Watch the video below and see if you recall these standout chants. From a Manchester United classic to some of Europe's loudest songs, we cover a wide range of popular cries.

Global Digital Editor Gary talks about tributes sung by his beloved Bolton, while there's also the regaling of two of Barcelona's best moments from the last few years that resulted in some spine-tingling responses from the hordes of watching blaugrana fans... Want to have your say? Reply in the comments below or vote in our poll of the best football chants here.

And keep an eye out for the FFT editorial team discussing more of the big themes in football soon.