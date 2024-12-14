The best FA Cup players ever

Ian Rush playing for Liverpool in the semi-finals of the 1991/92 FA Cup

The world’s greatest cup competition, the FA Cup has been going for more than 150 years.

And throughout its long history, it’s been graced by some suitably great players – in all positions.

From pioneers of the FA Cup’s early years, to modern-day superstars, these are the very best of the bunch.

Denis Law

Teammate Maurice Setters places the lid of the FA Cup on Denis Law's head after Manchester United's victory over Leicester in the 1963 final (Image credit: Alamy)

Among the most fearsome strikers of his day, Denis Law remains one of the all-time leading FA Cup marksmen.

The free-scoring Scot scored six goals in six games as he helped Manchester United lift the FA Cup in 1962/63 – including the opener in the final against Leicester – then went and banged in 10 in six en route to the 1963/64 semi-finals.

David Seaman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal’s number one for four FA Cup triumphs between 1993 and 2003, David Seaman produced arguably the greatest save in the history of the competition.

The ponytailed custodian’s Superman-esque stop from Paul Peschisolido during the Gunners’ 2003 semi-final victory over Sheffield United gets no less astonishing no matter how many times you replay it.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals of the 2016/17 FA Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

Sergio Aguero is one of the most prolific scorers in FA Cup history, racking up 20 goals in 22 appearances for Manchester City.

Having been on the wrong end of an upset as City lost to Wigan in the final of 2013, the great Argentine marksman got his hands on the trophy in 2019.

Ray Clemence

Ray Clemence and Emlyn Hughes hold the FA Cup after Liverpool's victory over Newcastle in the 1974 final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another standout English goalkeeper of the 20th century, Ray Clemence racked up well over 500 career clean sheets, which included a fair amount in the FA Cup.

A four-time finalist, Clemence got his hands on the famous old trophy with Liverpool in 1974 and Tottenham in 1982, recording a shutout on both occasions.

Arthur Kinnaird

Arthur Kinnaird pictured circa 1900 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Considered by some to be the game’s first star, Arthur Kinnaird appeared in a record nine FA Cup finals between 1873 and 1883.

Playing in every position on the pitch, Kinnaird won the competition three times with Wanderers and twice with Old Etonians.

In 1911, in honour of his immense contribution, he was given the original FA Cup to keep.

Jimmy Greaves

Jimmy Greaves holds up his winner's medal after Tottenham's victory over Burnley in the 1962 FA Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

The leading English top-flight goalscorer of the pre-Premier League era, Jimmy Greaves unsurprisingly also struck plenty of times in the FA Cup.

A 1961/62 and 1966/67 Cup winner with Tottenham, Greaves opened the scoring against Burnley in the final of the former and struck eight times across the duration of the latter edition.

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne scores for Manchester City against Watford in the 2019 FA Cup final (Image credit: Alamy)

Perhaps the finest playmaker on the planet in his prime, Kevin De Bruyne tasted FA Cup glory for the first time in 2019, scoring as Manchester City thumped Watford 6-0 in the final.

The brilliant Belgian collected a second winner’s medal four years later, this time turning provider with the free-kick for Ilkay Gundogan to head in the decisive goal against Manchester United at Wembley.

Stan Mortensen

Stan Mortensen scores for Blackpool against Bolton in the 1953 FA Cup final (Image credit: Alamy)

The 1953 FA Cup final between Blackpool and Bolton has gone down in history as the Matthews Final, but it equally could have been the Mortensen Final.

As Blackpool edged a 4-3 thriller, Stan Mortensen became the first player to score a hat-trick in a Wembley FA Cup final.

The legendary centre-forward had previously found the net in defeat to Manchester United in the final of 1948.

Petr Cech

Petr Cech poses with the FA Cup after Chelsea's victory over Liverpool in the 2012 final (Image credit: Alamy)

A giant of goalkeeping – and not just metaphorically – Petr Cech starred in four FA Cup triumphs in the space of six seasons at Chelsea, before adding a fifth crown with Arsenal, beating his former club in the 2017 final.

The towering Czech kept clean sheets in the finals of 2007 and 2010 as he helped the Blues get the better of Manchester United and Portsmouth.

John Terry

John Terry celebrates with the FA Cup after Chelsea's victory over Portsmouth in the 2010 final (Image credit: Alamy)

John Terry won the FA Cup five times during his glittering Chelsea career, lifting the trophy as captain on four of those occasions.

In 2007, the defensive great became the first skipper to hold aloft the Cup at the new Wembley, having been part of the winning squad for the last final at the old stadium seven years earlier.

Ashley Cole

Ashley Cole celebrates after scoring his penalty in Arsenal's shootout win over Manchester United in the 2005 FA Cup final (Image credit: Alamy)

One of the game’s best-ever left-backs, Ashley Cole was the first player to win the FA Cup seven times, setting that record in 2012.

The 107-cap England international picked up three winner’s medals with Arsenal and four with Chelsea, doing the double with the former in 2001/02 and the latter in 2009/10.

Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba celebrates after scoring Chelsea's extra-time winning goal against Manchester United in the 2007 FA Cup final (Image credit: Alamy)

Another Chelsea icon who thrived in the FA Cup, Didier Drogba was a winner in 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2012.

Remarkably, he scored in all four of the finals in which he played – notching the only goal of the game in 2007 and 2010 – setting a new record for the competition.

Patrick Vieria

Patrick Vieira celebrates with the FA Cup after Arsenal's victory over Manchester United in the 2005 final (Image credit: Alamy)

An absolute legend at Arsenal and one of the finest midfielders of the Premier League era, Patrick Vieira tasted FA Cup success with the Gunners on four occasions, lifting the trophy as captain and 2005 – that year’s final being his last appearance for the North London giants.

The imperious Frenchman added a fifth FA Cup crown at Manchester City, retiring after their 2011 final victory over Stoke.

Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs celebrates after scoring his iconic winning goal for Manchester United against Arsenal in the 1999 FA Cup semi-final replay at Villa Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ryan Giggs’ mesmerising, match-winning solo effort for Manchester United against Arsenal in a 1999 semi-final replay is one of the most iconic goals in the history of the FA Cup (or any English competition, for that matter).

It perfectly encapsulated the kind of magic the Welshman was capable of weaving, and he regularly lit up the cup he won four times.

Ian Rush

Ian Rush celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Everton in the 1986 FA Cup final (Image credit: Alamy)

Up there with the finest strikers in history, Ian Rush got on the scoresheet for Liverpool, Newcastle and Chester City in the FA Cup.

The Welsh legend bagged braces as the Reds defeated Merseyside rivals Everton in the finals of 1986 and 1989, and notched the second goal to make sure of victory over Sunderland in 1992, making it a record five goals in Cup finals overall.

Stanley Matthews

Stanley Matthews in action for Blackpool against Bolton in the 1953 FA Cup final (Image credit: Alamy)

The first Ballon d’Or winner and one of the all-time greats, Stanley Matthews made it third time lucky when, at the age of 38, he won the FA Cup with Blackpool in 1953 – having inspired the Tangerines to two previous finals.

Stan Mortensen scored three of the four goals in Blackpool’s thrilling 4-3 triumph over Bolton, but The Wizard of Dribble was so majestic and so instrumental to his side’s recovery from 3-1 down that day that it was dubbed the Matthews Final.

More than 70 years on, it remains one of the finest performances ever seen in the FA Cup – and it certainly wasn’t Matthews’ only such display.