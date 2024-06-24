The Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25 away kit has been released, paying homage to their most-recent European triumph

The Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25 away kit has been released in very nostalgic 1980s way.

While the Spurs home shirt is hard to innovate, what with the distinct Lilywhite top remaining traditionally minimal, the away kit offers plenty more scope for manufacturers - Nike, on this occasion - to play around with things and create something a lot more exciting.

And, in our humble opinion, it's been an absolute masterstroke. While lots of 2024/25 Premier League kits are being released, none have looked quite as good as this.

The Tottenham 2024/25 away kit celebrates the club's 1984 UEFA Cup win

While Spurs regularly have a blue away strip, this one just feels different. From the lighter two-tone shade to the navy accents as well as the subtle stripe detailing, there's plenty to love about the new Tottenham away kit.

What truly makes this kit special, though, is undoubtedly how it manages to pay tribute to the strip worn by Spurs in their triumphant 1984 UEFA Cup season. The club's last European trophy, Tottenham drew 1-1 with Anderlecht in the first leg of the final in a striped, two-tone light blue kit with a centralised crest, which has all clearly made a resplendent return for the 2024/25 season.

There's some subtle details that elevates this effort from Nike, too. The yellow accents on the sleeves are a brilliant touch, while the v-neck is exactly what Gary Miller wore when scoring against Anderlecht at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium in Brussels 40 years ago.

Look closer, though, and one quarter of the collar is cut slightly shorter and thinner. We're not sure the reason, but we love it. Plus, the stripes have extra layers of pattern and detail that really helps the different tones of blue all pop against one another.

Changing the red AIA sponsor to navy is a great decision as well. While the home shirt is slightly ruined by that decision, the change ensures it is in-keeping with the rest of the accents on the top.

It's clean, sophisticated and celebrates the club's most-recent European achievement.

