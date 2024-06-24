The Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25 away kit has been released, paying homage to their most-recent European triumph

The Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25 away kit is reminiscent of what they wore in their successful UEFA Cup run 40 years ago

Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25 away kit for the new season
(Image credit: Nike/Tottenham)
The Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25 away kit has been released in very nostalgic 1980s way. 

While the Spurs home shirt is hard to innovate, what with the distinct Lilywhite top remaining traditionally minimal, the away kit offers plenty more scope for manufacturers - Nike, on this occasion - to play around with things and create something a lot more exciting.

Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25 away kit for the new season
(Image credit: Nike/Tottenham)

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 