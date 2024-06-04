The Tottenham 2024/25 home kit has dropped: is it an all-time classic?
The Tottenham 2024/25 home kit is a smart update without reinventing the wheel - with the release video featuring a famous face
The Tottenham 2024/25 home kit has been released and first impressions are fantastic.
It's hard to reinvent the Spurs look, isn't it? Nike have opted to remain fairly conservative in recent seasons with updates on the traditional Lilywhite top remaining minimal at best. But this season, it seems like that Tottenham are getting something fresh without it being garish.
Dare we say it… one of the best 2024/25 Premier League kits so far?
The Tottenham 2024/25 home kit features different coloured sleeves – take that, Gooners
Tottenham had an intricate little pattern on the home shirt last year that was barely noticeable. They've had plain white tees that didn't have much – if any – embellishment, too.
But now they're sporting navy sleeves, in an almost (whisper it), reverse-Arsenal, with the release video featuring Gavin and Stacey star, Matt Horne. Fans of the sitcom may remember the titular character sporting a Spurs shirt in the show and receiving a signed Michael Dawson photo for Christmas in one special.
The little details are what make this one so nice. The round collar is a fantastic addition and the striped sleeves look lovely.
This only uses two colours, too, meaning there's no bright Volt shade and nothing else to distract from the shirt. Except… well, you know where we're going with this, Spurs fans…
Why do Tottenham have a red sponsor? It just feels so wrong, especially with this shirt otherwise so clean and consisting of just navy and white.
Still, we're nit-picking. Best Spurs shirt under Nike? Too right.
