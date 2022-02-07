The Ultimate Football Quiz! Parakeets, Soviet stars, and British record breakers – 18 questions to test your knowledge
How well do you know your Barnsley bosses from Brazilian record breakers? It’s high time you found out…
1. In September, Cristiano Ronaldo became the Champions League’s all-time top appearance maker – whose record did the Portuguese beat?
2. England midfielder Katie Zelem is the homegrown hero skipper of which WSL squad?
3. Which Soviet star, then playing for Dynamo Kiev, pipped Gary Lineker to the 1986 Ballon d’Or?
4. Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi was born in Iran but grew up in which European country – from where the Tykes lured him last year?
5. One La Liga team is nicknamed Los Periquitos, translated as ‘the parakeets’ in English. What are they officially called?
6. Which ex-Brighton and Holland player retired in January, aged just 30, saying he no longer felt comfortable in football culture?
7. Denilson caused a stir by joining Real Betis for a world record fee of £21.5 million from Sao Paulo – in what year was that?
8. One man’s 25 appearances at World Cup finals is a tournament record. Which famous midfield general holds it?
9. West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen made his senior debut for which club, now a reborn phoenix side in the National League North?
10. These four stadiums have all hosted European Cup finals in the past 40 years – how many of them can you identify?
11. Arsenal’s five-cap England utility man Ainsley Maitland-Niles is on loan at which European outfit?
12. Reading were humbled by which non-league side in this season’s FA Cup Third Round?
13. These stars were British transfer record-breakers before the year 2000. Which clubs did they join?
|Date
|Player
|Fee
|Aug 1999
|Nicolas Anelka
|£22.5m
|Jun 1995
|Stan Collymore
|£8.5m
|Aug 1991
|Trevor Steven
|£5.5m
|Jul 1991
|David Platt
|£5.5m
|May 1986
|Mark Hughes
|£2.3m
|Sep 1979
|Andy Gray
|£1.47m
|Jun 1977
|Kevin Keegan
|£500,000
|Feb 1974
|Bob Latchford
|£350,000
14. The 2016 autobiography My Turn was written by which footballing legend who died the same year?
15. Spurs beat Chelsea after extra time to win their last trophy – in which campaign did it happen?
16. Ipswich hired a first-team coach from Manchester United as their gaffer in December – name him.
17. Mo Salah holds the overall record for goals in a 38-match Premier League season with how many?
18. Which high-fliers in the Scottish Championship host their games at Gayfield Park?
- 1
- 2
