Chelsea loanee Fankaty Dabo lobs his own goalkeeper from 40 yards out for Vitesse Arnhem

Vitesse were 1-0 up at Groningen on Sunday before the 22-year-old tried to hoof the ball back to his own goalkeeper Jeroen Houwen.

But as his mother (presumably) always told Dabo, he didn't know his own strength.

Unfortunately for the English right-back, his attempted pass under pressure was heavily overcooked and sailed into the net.

Dabo's eccentric moment didn't spur his team-mates back into action, and Vitesse conceded another three goals in their 4-2 defeat which means they drop to sixth in the Eredivisie.

(See Dixon's 1991 effort below. We're still saying his is better, mainly for him being under no pressure whatsoever.)

