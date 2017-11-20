Chelsea loanee Fankaty Dabo lobs his own goalkeeper from 40 yards out for Vitesse Arnhem
Dabo managed to score a remarkable own goal in the Eredivisie at the weekend. Lee Dixon, eat your heart out
Vitesse were 1-0 up at Groningen on Sunday before the 22-year-old tried to hoof the ball back to his own goalkeeper Jeroen Houwen.
But as his mother (presumably) always told Dabo, he didn't know his own strength.
Unfortunately for the English right-back, his attempted pass under pressure was heavily overcooked and sailed into the net.
Dabo's eccentric moment didn't spur his team-mates back into action, and Vitesse conceded another three goals in their 4-2 defeat which means they drop to sixth in the Eredivisie.
(See Dixon's 1991 effort below. We're still saying his is better, mainly for him being under no pressure whatsoever.)
RECOMMENDED
See also...
Watch: You'll need to see the goalkeeping in Sunderland 2-2 Millwall to believe it
Alvechurch striker scores truly special goal in non-league
Why West Ham fans have been told to stop calling 999
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.