Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa live stream and match preview, Sunday 1 January, 2pm GMT

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Antonio Conte's side went 2-0 down to Brentford (opens in new tab) on Boxing Day, but a second-half rally earned them a 2-2 draw.

Nevertheless, it was the 10th time in their 16 Premier League games this term that Spurs (opens in new tab) have conceded the first goal.

Aston Villa (opens in new tab) were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool (opens in new tab) in their most recent encounter on Monday.

Kick-off is at 2pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Tottenham will have to make do without Richarlison and Lucas Moura, but Djed Spence, Cristian Romero and Rodrigo Bentancur should all be available again.

Aston Villa will be unable to call upon the services of Diego Carlos and Jacob Ramsey, but Emi Martinez could be back between the sticks.

Form

Tottenham have lost only one of their last four matches in the Premier League, although two of their last three home games have ended in defeat.

Aston Villa have won three of their last five encounters in the top flight, and the loss to Liverpool was Unai Emery's first defeat since taking charge.

Referee

John Brooks will be the referee for Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa.

Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa will be played at the 62,850-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kick-off and channel

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa kick-off is at 2pm GMT on Sunday 1 January in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Future)

