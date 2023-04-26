Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United live stream and match preview, Thursday 27 April, 8.15pm BST

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United live stream and match preview

Looking for a Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United live stream? We've got you covered. Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United is being shown in the UK by Bt Sport. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Tottenham (opens in new tab) will be looking to bounce back from their stunning 6-1 shellacking by Newcastle (opens in new tab) when they host Manchester United (opens in new tab) on Thursday.

That five-goal defeat at St James' Park has left Spurs with a mountain to climb in their bid for a top-four finish.

United can move further clear of the north Londoners by beating them in this midweek match.

Kick-off is at 8.15pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Tottenham will be unable to call upon the services of Emerson Royal, Yves Bissouma, Ryan Sessegnon, Hugo Lloris and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Manchester United will have to make do without Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Raphael Varane, Phil Jones, Alejandro Garnacho and Tom Heaton.

Form

Spurs have won only one of their last five games and now trail the top four by three points, despite having played one more game than Newcastle and two more than their upcoming opponents.

Manchester United squeezed past Brighton in Sunday's FA Cup final. Erik ten Hag's team have won three in a row in the Premier League.

Referee

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United.

Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United will be played at the 62,850-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United kick-off is at 8.15pm BST on Thursday 27 April in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.