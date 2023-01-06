Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth live stream and match preview, Saturday 7 January, 12.30pm GMT

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth live stream and match preview

Looking for a Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth live stream? We've got you covered. Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth is being shown on the BBC Red Button in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Tottenham (opens in new tab) returned to form in the midweek round of Premier League fixtures, thrashing Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) 4-0.

Spurs are two points adrift of the top four, but they will now turn their attention to the FA Cup.

Portsmouth, currently mid-table in League One, will be looking to cause an upset in north London.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Tottenham will have to make do without Richarlison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Moura and Dejan Kulusevski.

Portsmouth will be unable to call upon the services of Marlon Pack, who is suspended, plus Clark Robertson and Spurs loanee Dane Scarlett.

Form

Tottenham thumped Palace in midweek but that was their first win since the end of World Cup 2022.

Portsmouth were in the League One promotion places in mid-September, since when they have won just one of 14 games.

Referee

Thomas Bramall will be the referee for Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth.

Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth will be played at the 62,850-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 7 January in the UK. The game is being shown on the BBC Red Button.

In the US, kick-off time is 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.