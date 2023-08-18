Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream and match preview, Saturday 19 August, 5.30pm BST

Looking for a Tottenham vs Manchester United live stream? We've got you covered. Tottenham vs Manchester United is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Tottenham welcome Manchester United to north London for an intriguing test at the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season, with both sides looking for three points as an early marker.

Spurs opened their account with a 2-2 draw away at Brentford, but losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich raises a lot of questions and it remains to be seen who is going to score and create all of their goals following his departure.

United, meanwhile, were poor against Wolves in the opening match, but still managed to walk away with all three points. Erik ten Hag will certainly be happy they won the game, but they'll have plenty to work on if they're to improve their position in the table this term.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Tottenham are missing Ryan Sessegnon, Bryan Gil and Rodrigo Bentancur for the visit of Manchester United, while Christian Romero might not also be fit enough to start after leaving the game against Brentford after suffering a concussion.

Manchester United will have Tyrel Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo all out for extended periods of time due to serious injuries, while new signing Rasmus Hojlund is not expected to return until after the September international break, too.

Form

Tottenham: D

Manchester United: W

Referee

Michael Oliver will be the referee for Tottenham vs Manchester United. His assistants will be Stuart Burt and Dan Cook, with John Brooks the fourth official. Craig Pawson is the VAR, with Simon Long the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Tottenham vs Manchester United will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, which has a capacity of 62,850.

Kick-off and channel

Tottenham vs Manchester United kick-off is at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 19 August in the UK. The game is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.