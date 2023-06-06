United States Women's World Cup 2023 squad: most recent call ups

The United States Women’s World Cup 2023 squad is starting to become clearer with 26 players selected by manager Vlatko Andonovski for the USWNT’s most recent friendlies.

The USA came out on top in both games against Ireland that they played in April, although both were closely fought affairs.

A debut goal for Emily Fox and a penalty from Lindsay Horan gave the USA a 2-0 win the first match, whilst Alana Cook scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for the second.

The USA will go into the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as one of the favourites having won the past two editions of the tournament. The last time they failed to reach the final was 2007.

However, not everything has been plain sailing under coach Andonovski. A failure to reach the final at the Tokyo Olympics in combination with concerns over the development of the younger players in the squad have left doubts over whether Andonovski has the ability to maintain the US’s place at the top of the global pedestal.

How many of the old guard make it into the final USA Women’s World Cup squad will be fascinating. Players like Megan Rapinoe have missed out on a variety of recent squads whilst others like Christen Press might not be fit in time.

Meanwhile the return of Julie Ertz having missed a number of seasons through injury and pregnancy will be a big boost to a midfield that has often looked disjointed.

The injury sustained by Mallory Swanson in the first game against Ireland will be a big blow for the US. Swanson had been one of their most in-form attackers but had to pull out of the squad after tearing her left patella tendon, meaning she will miss the World Cup. She was replaced by 18 year old Alyssa Thompson.

The United States are in World Cup Group E with Vietnam, Netherlands and Portugal, their first World Cup fixture is against Vietnam on July 22 and below is their most recent 26-player team, ahead of announcing their final World Cup squad by July 9.

United States Women's World Cup 2023 squad: Most recent call ups

GK: Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

GK: Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage)

GK: Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current)

DF: Sofia Huerta (OL Reign)

DF: Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns)

DF: Kelley O’Hara (Gotham FC)

DF: Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars)

DF: Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

DF: Alana Cook (OL Reign)

DF: Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns)

DF: Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars)

DF: Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage)

DF: Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave)

MF: Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit)

MF: Julie Ertz (Angel City)

MF: Lindsay Horan (Lyon)

MF: Rose Lavelle (OL Reign)

MF: Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

MF: Kristie Mewis (Gotham FC)

MF: Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave)

FW: Lynn Williams (Gotham FC)

FW: Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit)

FW: Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns)

FW: Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave)

FW: Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

FW: Alyssa Thompson (Angel City)

Who is the United States manager?

Vlatko Andonovski was named USA manager in 2019, following the departure of World Cup winning coach Jill Ellis.

Andonovski had previously received significant praise for his management in the NWSL (the US league) from his time at Kansas City and OL Reign. He won the NWSL Championship twice in 2014 and 2015 as well as being named NWSL Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2019.

As manager of the USA, Andonovski has won an Olympic Bronze medal, four SheBelieves Cup’s and the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship.

When will the United States squad be announced?

The USA begin their World Cup campaign on July 22, and final squads need to be submitted by July 9. But with the USA due to play a friendly against Wales on July 9 in California, the squad will presumably be announced ahead of that fixture.

How many players are the USA allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

Despite requests for squads to be extended to 26 players as they were for the men’s World Cup, FIFA has limited countries to just 23 at the Women’s World Cup. Whilst the bigger squad size was requested by countries, managers will be forced to cut their squads down.