Trending

VIDEO ESPN's Robbie Mustoe on Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs, Man City Ã¢ÂÂ and Nathan Dyer

By

As usual, ESPN have answered a handful of FourFourTwo readers' topical questions in an exclusive addendum to their Press Pass show Ã¢ÂÂ and as host Andrew Orsatti finds out, Robbie Mustoe isn't holding back...

  • At the League Cup Final, was Nathan Dyer right to be so upset not to get the penalty?
  • How long can Manchester City keep the title race alive?
  • Which two out of Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal will join the Mancunians in the top four?

ESPNFC Press Pass Ã¢ÂÂ the football discussion show that takes a daily look at the global game Ã¢ÂÂ airs at 11pm Monday to Friday, plus Sunday evenings on ESPN. Follow the show on Twitter