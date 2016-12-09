Video: Jerome Boateng talks team-mates – Robben works hardest; Alaba scores screamers in training

Forget Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci or Philipp Lahm: last week we named Jerome Boateng as the world's finest stopper in our Best 100 Players in the World list for 2016. Meanwhile, he was also one of our 'Men of the Year' in the latest edition of the mag (the January 2017 issue of FourFourTwo is available in shops, on iPhone and iPad now).

So when we caught up with the commanding centre-back, who joined Bayern Munich in 2011, he invited FFT into his home to tell us who grafts the hardest in training, who's the king of the nutmegs, and what he'd do if it ever happened to him.

The 28-year-old also reveals his preferred five-a-side team drawn from the Bayern ranks.

Click play on the video below to hear the secrets from the Bayern training ground, and just who excels under the watchful eyes of Carlo Ancelotti on a daily basis…

