Video: Jordan Henderson reveals who England's joker is, who moans the most and more

Jordan Henderson has lifted the lid on his England team-mates in an exclusive video interview with FourFourTwo.

The Liverpool captain reveals the identity of the team joker, his best friend in the squad, the player in charge of the music and the biggest moaner within the group.

Henderson also picks out the most intelligent England star, as well as the toughest tackler in training and the team-mate who would make a good manager in the future.

You can watch the video in full below to find out the midfielder's answers.