Vietnam Women's World Cup 2023 squad: preliminary team announced

The Vietnam Women’s World Cup 2023 squad is set to be named this summer as the nation embarks on a first-ever appearance at the tournament.

It would be fair to label the Golden Star Women Warriors as outsiders – but then few teams are going into the tournament in form as encouraging. Vietnam's women's side won the Gold medal for football at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games and have won both their AFC Olympic Qualifiers this calendar year, buoying them ahead of the World Cup Down Under.

Still, Vietnam's position as 33rd in the world according to FIFA rankings is perhaps a little misleading due to the quality of opposition they've been beating over the last couple of years. Their maiden World Cup match is a baptism of fire as they take on the holders, the United States, before former European champions Netherlands await in their last group game. Some are expecting cricket scores: scoring against either would be a shock.

Sandwiched between facing the giants, Vietnam play Portugal, in their best chance of getting a result – and talismanic captain Huynh Nhu may have the advantage of knowing a few of the opposition. Nhu represents minnows Lank Vilaverdense at club level as the only Vietnam player plying their trade outside of the country.

With a blend of youth and experience in this side, however, the Southeast Asian side will be hoping to put in a solid showing and perhaps buck expectation.

Vietnam are in World Cup Group E with the United States, Netherlands and Portugal, their first World Cup fixture is against the USA on July 22 and below is their 30-player provisional team, ahead of announcing their final World Cup squad by July 9.

Vietnam Women's World Cup 2023 squad

Vietnam Women's World Cup 2023 squad: Most recent call ups

GK: Tran Thi Kim Thanh (Ho Chi Minh City)

GK: Khong Thi Hang (Than KSVN)

GK: Dao Thi Kieu Oanh (Hanoi)

GK: Doan Thi Ngoc Phurong (Ho Chi Minh City)

DF: Churong Thi Kieu (Ho Chi Minh City)

DF: Luong Thi Thu Thuong (Than KSVN)

DF: Tran Thi Thu (Ho Chi Minh City)

DF: Hoang Thi Loan (Hanoi)

DF: Tran Thi Thuy Nga (Thai Nguyen T&T)

DF: Le Thi Diem My (Than KSVN)

DF: Tran Thi Thu Thao (Ho Chi Minh City)

DF: Nguyen Thi My Anh (Thai Nguyen T&T)

DF: Tran Thi Hai Linh (Hanoi)

DF: Ha Thi Ngoc Uyen (Phong Phu Ha Nam)

MF: Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung (Phong Phu Ha Nam)

MF: Tran Thi Thuy Trang (Ho Chi Minh City)

MF: Thai Thi Thao (Hanoi)

MF: Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy (Ho Chi Minh City)

MF: Duong Thi Van (Than KSVN)

MF: Nguyen Thi Thanh Nha (Hanoi)

MF: Nguyen Thi Truc Huong (Than KSVN)

MF: Tran Nguyen Bao Chau (Ho Chi Minh City)

MF: Vu Thi Hoa (Ho Chi Minh City)

FW: Huynh Nhu (Lank Vilaverdense)

FW: Pham Hai Yen (Hanoi)

FW: Ngan Thi Van Su (Hanoi)

Vietnam manager

Who is Vietnam's manager?

Mai Duc Chung played five recognised international matches for Vietnam's men's team and has been around the international setup for over 25 years. For the men's side, Chung has coached the under-19s, under-22s, been an assistant and an interim, while this is his fourth stint as the women's coach.

When will the Vietnam squad be announced?

The final Vietnam Women's World Cup squad will be confirmed on July 9.

How many players are Vietnam allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

The Vietnam Women’s World Cup squad will be made up of 23 players. Despite requests from some countries to extend the squad sizes, as was done with Men’s World Cup in Qatar, they will be limited to a smaller squad of just 23.