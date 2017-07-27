Viktoria Plzen unveil the best dugout you're likely to see
The Czech First League club have got creative with their sponsors – and played a blinder.
Viktoria Plzen, who finished runners-up to champions Slavia Prague last season, have teamed up with beer brand Gambrinus to install some new dugouts inside the Doosan Arena.
They didn't disappoint. The two areas have been revamped in the shape of Gambrinus beer cans, ready for players and staff to take shelter in their new novelty surroundings.
There are some comfy leather chairs inside, mind, so the new structure certainly serves its purpose.
The dugouts were unveiled on Thursday with a red ribbon and, fittingly, beer was poured down them to commemorate the occasion. Cheers!
