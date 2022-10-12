Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash

Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich live stream, Wednesday 12 October, 8pm BST

Looking for a Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) will put themselves on the cusp of qualification for the round of 16 if they beat Viktoria Plzen, who must pull off a shock win to delay their seemingly inevitable Champions League elimination.

Viktoria were always going to be up against it in Group C, which contains two more European heavyweights in Barcelona and Inter Milan. And, other than scoring their only goal of this Champions League campaign so far in a 5-1 loss to Barca at Camp Nou, the Czech champions have barely laid a glove on their opponents. They lost last week's reverse fixture against Bayern 5-0.

Bayern have taken maximum points from their first three games (scoring nine goals without reply). Mind you, that's hardly surprising: the German giants, most recently champions of Europe in 2020, are unbeaten in a record 31 home Champions League group outings. Julian Nagelsmann's side threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, but a repeat result here would be quite a shock.

Team news

Viktoria boss Michal Bilek remains without the suspended Pavel Bucha and long-term injury absentee Petr Pejsa for this one.

Bayern are having something of a defensive injury crisis, with Alphonso Davies, Matthijs de Ligt and Lucas Hernandez and Bouna Sarr all sidelined. On top of that, captain Manuel Neuer has been ruled out with a shoulder problem and Jamal Musiala has tested positive for Covid. Serge Gnabry is doubtful with a knock.

Form

Viktoria Plzen: LWDLW

Bayern Munich: WLWWD

Referee

Bartosz Frankowski of Poland will be the referee for Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich.

Stadium

Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Doosan Arena.

Elsewhere in the group

The night's other Group C game between Barcelona and Inter Milan kicks off simultaneously.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday 12 October and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 5 (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

