How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Live stream the crucial Bundesliga clash

Donyell Malen could feature for his new side this weekend

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich as the two German giants meet in a crucial clash in the Bundesliga title race on Saturday. Here, we bring you all the details on how to watch Leverkusen vs Bayern live streams wherever you are in the world.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich key information • Date: Saturday, 15 February, 2025 • Kick-off time: 5.30pm GMT / 12.30pm ET • Venue: BayArena, Leverkusen • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | ESPN+ (US) | DAZN (Canada) | beIN Sports (Australia) • Free stream: Idman TV (Azerbaijan) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Bayern Munich are firmly in the driving seat, sitting top of the Bundesliga table on 54 points after 21 games.

Bayer Leverkusen are the team that pipped them to the title last year, but this time around they find themselves eight points adrift.

Defeat for Xabi Alonso's men would surely put the title defence beyond them, and effectively hand the trophy to the side led from the front by Harry Kane.

A win for Leverkusen would narrow the game to five points. That's still a healthy lead for a team like Bayern who have only lost once in the league all season, but it might just signal a shift in momentum as we head into the final part of the campaign.

Either way, this feels like a big occasion, and you won't want to miss it. Fortunately, we have got you covered right here with all the details on how to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich online and on TV from anywhere.

Are there any free streams for Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich?

The only free-to-air broadcaster showing Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich today is Idman TV in Azerbaijan. You can watch Idman TV for free online via simple browser player without registration or payment. Coverage is geo-restricted. If you're based in Azerbaijan but currently abroad you can watch your Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich free stream by using a VPN – more on that below.

You could also technically watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich for free with a broadcaster free trial. beIN Sports in Australia offers a free trial, for example.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich kicks off, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports has the rights to the Bundesliga and will show Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich on Sky Sports Football.

If you're not a Sky TV customer already, you can be with a long-term traditional TV contract but for a quick fix to watch the game, you can get short-term streaming deals for Sky Sports through Now TV.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich in the US

In the US, fans can watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich on ESPN+.

The sports broadcasting giant offers plenty of La Liga action, along with English cup action, on its streaming platform. Prices start from $11.99 a month, or $119.99 for a year.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich in Canada

Fans in Canada can watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich on DAZN, a sports streaming platform. Prices start from $29.99 a month.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich in Australia

In Australia, Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich is on beIN Sports. To get beIN Sports online, you need a beIN Sports Connect subscription for $14.99, though new customers can get a seven-day free trial.