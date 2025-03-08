Is Crystal Palace vs Ipswich on TV? Live streams and how to watch Premier League clash

Crystal Palace host Ipswich Town in a Premier League game that takes place on Saturday afternoon but isn't televised in the UK – here's our guide on how to watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town live streams wherever you are in the world.

Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town key information • Date: Saturday, 8 March 2025 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: Selhurst Park, Croydon • Streams: Peacock (US) Fubo (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Crystal Palace are flying this season but have been thankful of the goals Jean-Philippe Mateta has been banging in as of late. However, the talented forward suffered a horrifying injury in the Eagles' recent FA Cup success over Millwall and looks to be heading for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Mateta had some 25 stitches in his ear after colliding with Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts, who flew out of his box to meet the Palace forward, leaving him severely injured and needing hospital treatment in the aftermath.

Will that affect their Premier League form, who knows, but Ipswich Town won't mind one bit as they bid to stay in the division. The Tractor Boys were beaten 1-0 in this season's previous meeting at Portman Road and Kieran McKenna must try to galvanize his team as we reach the business end of the campaign.

Scroll down to find out how you can watch Palace vs Ipswich online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town in the UK?

Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town falls under the 3pm blackout, meaning it is not being televised in the UK.

The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm and as per existing rules regarding kick-offs at that time, football matches cannot be broadcast in the UK and therefore fans will not be able to watch. This is known as the 3pm blackout.

If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can still get your usual coverage by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town in the US

In the US, you can watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town on Peacock, which is NBC's streaming service.

Peacock starts from $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year and gets you roughly half of the Premier League games each week.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town from anywhere

Not going to be at home this weekend? Fear not, as one piece of kit may be able to help you watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, which is handy for watching football on the move.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town streams globally

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town in Canada? Canadians can watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town in Africa? You can watch Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.