WATCH: How Arsenal humbled Manchester City 5-1

Arsenal delivered a resounding statement of intent with their emphatic victory over Manchester City, dismantling the reigning champions with a performance that combined tactical ingenuity with a ruthlessness in… ahem, “humbling” their opposition.

While the result was striking, the manner in which Arsenal achieved it was even more significant. Manchester City lined up with what appeared to be a standard line-up, yet their setup contained a few surprises. Phil Foden and Omar Marmoush were deployed in unexpected roles, though this ultimately had little impact as City struggled to establish any rhythm.

Arsenal, by contrast, executed their game plan to perfection, with a defensive structure that functioned as both a barrier and a weapon.

Arsenal's unorthodox press created a flurry of chances for the hosts

The foundation of Arsenal’s success lay in their innovative pressing structure, a 5-3-2 formation that operated dynamically to disrupt City’s buildup.

Unlike Chelsea, who recently opted for a passive defensive approach against City and were duly punished, Arsenal engaged with aggression and intensity. Their pressing traps – designed to lure City into seemingly open spaces before closing in – ensured that Pep Guardiola’s side was unable to progress through midfield as they usually do.

The effectiveness of the Gunners' running off the ball was illustrated by their numerous high turnovers, forcing City into repeated errors in dangerous areas. By contrast, City struggled to impose any similar pressure on Arsenal, highlighting the stark difference in intensity between the two sides.

The first goal was a direct result of this pressing strategy, as Arsenal’s quick transitions and sharp movements led to an early breakthrough. And once ahead, Arsenal looked to dictate proceedings – despite a few wobbles (it's still City, after all).

City found themselves unable to execute their customary build-up play, with their passing patterns reflecting a side forced wide and deprived of central penetration. This disruption was key, as it limited the influence of City’s playmakers and forced them into a slower, more predictable rhythm.

Defensively, City’s issues were compounded by their vulnerability in transitions. With Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva unable to cover ground effectively, Arsenal were able to exploit the spaces left behind whenever possession changed hands. The second goal exemplified this weakness – City’s midfield screen was non-existent when Thomas Partey intercepted a loose pass, allowing Arsenal to capitalise swiftly. The pattern repeated itself for the fourth and fifth goals, with Arsenal cutting through City’s exposed midfield and defensive line with alarming ease.

Perhaps the most striking element of Arsenal’s performance was the contribution of Myles Lewis-Skelly – ranked at no.40 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season – deployed as an auxiliary left-back.

The 18-year-old's energy, tactical awareness, and attacking instincts provided Arsenal with a unique dimension. By inverting into midfield, he allowed Declan Rice to push forward, adding another layer to Arsenal’s attacking play. His goal, coming from an advanced midfield position, underlined his impact and served as the final humiliation for City.

The victory was not just about the scoreline but the method. Arsenal identified City’s weaknesses, exploited them ruthlessly, and dominated in a way that few teams have managed against Guardiola’s side in recent years.

With this performance, they reaffirmed their credentials as serious title contenders while leaving City with pressing questions about their defensive frailties and midfield balance. The North Londoners now take on Newcastle United in League Cup action this week, looking to overturn a 2-0 deficit to reach the competition's final.