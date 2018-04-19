Watch: Independiente goalkeeper gets ridiculously unlucky in conceding pivotal Copa Libertadores goal

The Copa Libertadores is under way again in South America and, unfortunately for Independiente, they're struggling through Group 7 - more so now, after conceding this absurdly unlucky goal to Corinthians last night.

Eight-time Brazil international Jadson – formerly of Shakhtar Donetsk from 2005-11 – was rather fortuitously credited with this goal in the 81st minute, and the game finished 1-0. Poor Martin Campana was the goalkeeper on the receiving end.

Independiente are now in serious danger of not qualifying from the group.

The Argentines are actually the most successful side in Libertadores history, having won the competition a record seven times, but they haven't reached a final for 34 years. Corinthians' history isn't so impressive: they've lifted the cup just once, after beating Boca Juniors in 2012.

See also...

Fresno player scores long-range screamer in USL

Everton to poll fans on Sam Allardyce's job performance

In Other News...