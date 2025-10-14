How to watch Nigeria vs Benin: Live streams as Super Eagles attempt to salvage World Cup hopes

Watch Nigeria vs Benin today as the Super Eagles chase the win they need to have any chance of automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup, with all the details here on live streaming globally.

Nigeria vs Benin: Key information ► Date: Tuesday, 14 October 2025 ► Kick-off time: 5pm local time / 12pm ET / 5pm BST ► Venue: Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo ► FREE stream: FIFA+ (select territories) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

It all comes down to this for Nigeria, who are staring at the possibility of a second consecutive failure to qualify for the World Cup after participating in three in a row between 2010 and 2018.

The Super Eagles have been World Cup regulars since the 1990s but sit outside the top two in CAF qualifying Group C.

Today, they take on group leaders Benin in Uyo knowing that only a win will do. They won't be thinking about the shock result they need elsewhere to finish the job.

This is a high-stakes group that promises a dramatic finale. Benin are two points ahead of second-placed South Africa. Nigeria are a point behind them in third but would go above Benin on goal difference or at least goals scored with a win.

But the fact that results against sixth-placed teams are discounted in CAF's calculation of the best four runners-up means that neither Benin nor South Africa will avoid elimination in second.

For Nigeria to finish top of the group and qualify automatically, they need to win their game and hope Rwanda avoid defeat in South Africa.

Benin could qualify with a point depending on the outcome of the other match, giving them the ultimate motivation in Nigeria: a first appearance at the World Cup finals.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Nigeria vs Benin online, on TV, and from anywhere today.

Watch Nigeria vs Benin for FREE - Live stream on FIFA+

You can watch Nigeria vs Benin for free in some countries, thanks to the FIFA+ streaming service.

There will be full live coverage with English commentary and you can watch without having to create an account – just click play and watch for free.

Although FIFA+ is widely available around the world, there are certain geo-restrictions, notably in the US, India, and certain African countries.

Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch Nigeria vs Benin from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Nigeria vs Benin is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Nigeria vs Benin in the US

Fans in the US can watch Nigeria vs Benin through ESPN Select, which is the rebranded version of ESPN+. In reality, it's the same streaming offering from the sports broadcasting giant, and the price is still $11.99 per month.

Kick-off is at 12pm ET.