‘I met Leon Osman at a New York Jets practice. I’m not sure why he was there, but I went over to say, “What’s up?”’ NFL star Olu Fashanu on his love for football and a random Premier League run-in
The New York Jets are in action at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday
The NFL is back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend, when the Denver Broncos take on the New York Jets, just a week after the Minnesota Vikings saw off the Cleveland Browns in north London.
The Jets will be hoping that the trip across the Atlantic can inspire them to their first victory of the NFL season after an 0-5 start, while their offensive tackle Olu Fashanu will also be looking to use the trip to indulge in his love for the other type of football.
The 2024 first-round draft pick has started all five games for the Jets this season and has always had a love for both sports.
Olu Fashanu on his football shirt collection and random run-in
Part of this love for the sport has seen Fashanu build up a healthy retro shirt collection, which includes a 1998/99 Real Madrid shirt that he recently sported before a game.
“I’ve got too many, honestly,” he tells FourFourTwo. “Ever since I got drafted, I just wanted to have a really nice jersey collection. I have a lot of retro United jerseys, plus all three kits from this year. I have that retro Madrid kit, and I really like their alternate shirt this year, the blue one.
“I have a retro France kit with Zidane on the back, and another with Henry. I have Bayern’s third kit from last year, that cream one. I just got Barcelona’s Kobe Bryant jersey with Rashford on the back. I also have a retro Jay-Jay Okocha shirt that’s too small, and a Victor Osimhen jersey – that one fits! Most of my collection is United kits. I couldn’t give you a number.”
NFL players famously put a lot of effort into their gameday outfits, so has Fashanu made a conscious effort to make this his trademark?
"I’m not the biggest fashion guy, but wearing all these unique jerseys would be a nice routine,” he continues. “My rule with getting kits is that I’ll get any that aren’t other Premier League shirts, only United. But any other team, if I like it, I’ll get it.”
And what about his favourite shirt? “My parents might have it in our storage, but I’m pretty doubtful – my first ever United jersey, which had Nani on the back. It’d be nice if they still had it.”
Fashanu also enjoyed a recent run-in with a former Premier League star at the Jets training centre.
"A few weeks ago, actually, "I met Leon Osman from Everton a few weeks ago,” he adds. “I was asking him his thoughts on the new stadium and talking to him about Everton’s last game against Liverpool at Goodison, and just how crazy that was. He watched our practice. I’m not sure why he was there, but I went over to say, ‘What’s up?’”
Olu was speaking ahead of the New York Jets’ fixture with the Denver Broncos as part of the 2025 NFL London Games. For more info, visit nyjetsinternational.com or follow @newyorkjetsinuk on Instagram, as well as @NYJetsinUKandIE on X
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
