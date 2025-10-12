The NFL is back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend, when the Denver Broncos take on the New York Jets, just a week after the Minnesota Vikings saw off the Cleveland Browns in north London.

The Jets will be hoping that the trip across the Atlantic can inspire them to their first victory of the NFL season after an 0-5 start, while their offensive tackle Olu Fashanu will also be looking to use the trip to indulge in his love for the other type of football.

The 2024 first-round draft pick has started all five games for the Jets this season and has always had a love for both sports.

Raul in action for Real Madrid during the 1998/99 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Part of this love for the sport has seen Fashanu build up a healthy retro shirt collection, which includes a 1998/99 Real Madrid shirt that he recently sported before a game.

“I’ve got too many, honestly,” he tells FourFourTwo. “Ever since I got drafted, I just wanted to have a really nice jersey collection. I have a lot of retro United jerseys, plus all three kits from this year. I have that retro Madrid kit, and I really like their alternate shirt this year, the blue one.

Fashanu has a retro Jay-Jay Okocha shirt in his collection (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I have a retro France kit with Zidane on the back, and another with Henry. I have Bayern’s third kit from last year, that cream one. I just got Barcelona’s Kobe Bryant jersey with Rashford on the back. I also have a retro Jay-Jay Okocha shirt that’s too small, and a Victor Osimhen jersey – that one fits! Most of my collection is United kits. I couldn’t give you a number.”

NFL players famously put a lot of effort into their gameday outfits, so has Fashanu made a conscious effort to make this his trademark?

"I’m not the biggest fashion guy, but wearing all these unique jerseys would be a nice routine,” he continues. “My rule with getting kits is that I’ll get any that aren’t other Premier League shirts, only United. But any other team, if I like it, I’ll get it.”

And what about his favourite shirt? “My parents might have it in our storage, but I’m pretty doubtful – my first ever United jersey, which had Nani on the back. It’d be nice if they still had it.”

Fashanu recently spoke to former Everton favourite Leon Osman (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashanu also enjoyed a recent run-in with a former Premier League star at the Jets training centre.

"A few weeks ago, actually, "I met Leon Osman from Everton a few weeks ago,” he adds. “I was asking him his thoughts on the new stadium and talking to him about Everton’s last game against Liverpool at Goodison, and just how crazy that was. He watched our practice. I’m not sure why he was there, but I went over to say, ‘What’s up?’”

Olu was speaking ahead of the New York Jets’ fixture with the Denver Broncos as part of the 2025 NFL London Games. For more info, visit nyjetsinternational.com or follow @newyorkjetsinuk on Instagram, as well as @NYJetsinUKandIE on X