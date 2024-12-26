Watch Liverpool vs Leicester: Live streams, TV channels for Premier League clash

Liverpool have lost just once in the Premier League so far this season

Liverpool are set to go head-to-head with Leicester City at Anfield in a Boxing Day showdown at Anfield in the Premier League – here's all the information you need on how to watch Liverpool vs Leicester live streams wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool vs Leicester City key information • Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024 • Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT / 3:00 am ET • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool • Streams: Amazon Prime (UK), Sling TV (US), Fubo (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Liverpool have been in unbelievable form since Arne Slot's arrival in the summer with the Merseysiders currently top of the Premier League table by quite some distance.

The Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur 6-3 in a nine-goal thriller last time out, with Mohamed Salah continuing his impressive goal scoring form. The Egypytian found the net twice and also registered two assists in North London as Ange Postecoglou's side were dismantled on home soil.

Leicester City arrive having recently been beaten by Wolves and could be in for a tricky afternoon on Merseyside. The Foxes are dangling precariously above the relegation zone and could be dragged down even further with defeat.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has just two wins since his appointment and the former Manchester United coach is certainly taking his time in getting to know his best eleven.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Leicester in the UK?

UK viewers can watch the Liverpool vs Leicester live and in full on Amazon Prime Video, along with seven other games that have been selected for the platform's Boxing Day broadcast.

Kicking-off at 20:00 GMT, the clash will be the last of the day, but two more games will follow on December 27.

You can get Amazon Prime Video for £5.99 a month on a standalone package, or it's included with a full Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 a month. Better yet, you could get it for free, with Amazon offering a generous 30-day free trial for new users.

Watch Liverpool vs Leicester in the US

In the US, you can watch Liverpool vs Leicester on cable TV channel USA Network, or via a cord-cutting streaming service.

Despite being part of the same NBC stable, Premier League games on USA Network are not available live on the broadcasting giant's streaming platform, Peacock. That means that to watch online, you're looking at a cord-cutter – which offers TV channels in online packages.

Sling TV is one of the leading and cheapest services, starting from $40 a month for the Sling Blue package, which gets you USA Network. Fubo is another option, costing $79.99 a month (discounted to $44.99 for your first month), but it does get you more live sport.

Other cord-cutting services that carry USA Network include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester from anywhere

Away from home on Boxing Day? We know a lot of fans will be abroad for the festive period. But Fear not, we have a solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Liverpool vs Leicester streams globally

Can I watch Liverpool vs Leicester in Canada? Canadians can watch Liverpool vs Leicester on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Leicester in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Leicester on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Leicester in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Liverpool vs Leicester on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Leicester in Africa? You can watch Liverpool vs Leicester in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.