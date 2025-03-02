How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham: Free live stream in the UK for tasty FA Cup fifth round tie

Watch Manchester United vs Fulham for an intriguing tie today in the fifth round of the FA Cup today between two Premier League teams. Here FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Man United Fulham live streams, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• Man United vs Fulham Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

• Man United vs Fulham Kick-off time: 4.30pm GMT / 11.30am ET

• Man United vs Fulham Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

• Man United vs Fulham FREE stream: BBC iPlayer

• Man United vs Fulham streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia)

Can I watch Man United vs Fulham in the UK?

In the UK, Man United vs Fulham will be broadcast live on the BBC.

For TV viewers, BBC One is the channel you need, and to watch Manchester United vs Fulham online, there'll be a live stream on the BBC iPlayer streaming platform and on the BBC Sport website.

Coverage, which is branded as 'Match of the Day', begins at 4pm GMT, half an hour ahead of kick-off.

How to watch Manchester United vs Fulham from anywhere

Out of the country on Sunday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

Watch Manchester United vs Fulham streams globally

Can I watch Manchester United vs Fulham in the US? In the US, you can watch Manchester United vs Fulham on ESPN's streaming platform, ESPN+. ESPN+ subscriptions start at $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, which gets you all the FA Cup games this season.

Can I watch Manchester United vs Fulham in Canada? Canadians can watch Manchester United vs Fulham on Sportsnet+, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Manchester United vs Fulham in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Manchester United vs Fulham on Optus Sport, which also carries all FA Cup games as well as all Premier League games. That makes the monthly subscription of $24.99 pretty good value

Can I watch Manchester United vs Fulham in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Manchester United vs Fulham on Sky Sport Now.

Manchester United vs Fulham: Match preview

Manchester United are by far the more decorated team in the FA Cup, having lifted the trophy no fewer than 13 times, including last year. Fulham, by contrast, have never won it, but they have been to the final once, in 1975.

That said, Fulham are in far better shape right now, and will arguably be the favourites on Sunday, despite the relative size of the clubs and despite being away from home. That's because Manchester United are all over the place, and have been for some time.

They bagged a much-needed win in the Premier League mid-week, but squeezing past 18th-placed Ipswich 3-2 was hardly convincing. In fact, United's horrendous slump in form, which has continued and indeed worsened since Ruben Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag as manager, sees them only four places above Ipswich.

They're still in the FA Cup but progress hasn't exactly been smooth. There was a major scalp against Arsenal in the third round, where they prevailed on penalties, while last time out they needed a stoppage-time goal to get past Leicester.

Fulham, meanwhile, are having another strong season under Marco Silva, sitting ninth in the Premier League. They've had easier FA Cup draws, beating Watford 4-1 and Wigan 2-1 to earn this meeting.

Manchester United vs Fulham: Routes to the FA Cup fifth round

Manchester United

Third round: Arsenal 1-1 Man United (3-5 on penalties)

Fourth round: Man United 2-1 Leicester

Fulham

Third round: Fulham 4-1 Watford

Fourth round: Wigan 1-2 Fulham

Manchester United vs Fulham: FA Cup history

Manchester United

13-time winners: (1909, 1948, 1963, 1977, 1983, 1985, 1990, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2004, 2016, 2024)

Fulham

1-time finalist (1975)