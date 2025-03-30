How to watch Preston vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV info and more for FA Cup quarter-final clash
Find all the TV details you need as Preston hosts Aston Villa in the FA Cup quarter-finals
Preston North End host Aston Villa on Sunday in a huge clash in the quarter-finals of this season's FA Cup, with all the information here on TV channels, live streams, and how to watch wherever you are in the world.
Preston North End v Aston Villa
When? Sunday March 30 – kick-off 13:30 GMT / 09:30 ET
Where? Deepdale, Preston
Why? FA Cup quarter-final
How? BBC iPlayer (UK, free), ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia)
Abroad? Watch from anywhere with NordVPN
Preston North End are the lowest ranked team left in this season's FA Cup and have their sights set on a Wembley semi-final should they beat Aston Villa at Deepdale this weekend.
Paul Heckingbottom's side are currently languishing down in 14th in the Championship table after a yo-yo season in England's second tier. They come into Sunday's clash having won just two of their last eight games in all competitions.
As for Unai Emery's men, they will have one eye on their UEFA Champions League quarter-final with PSG which is fast approaching, as the Villans look to make history on their return to European football.
A place in the last four of the FA Cup also wouldn't go amiss, given they are also still vowing to finish in the top four places of the Premier League and are just four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea at present.
Read on for all the details on how to watch Preston vs Villa online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Preston v Aston Villa for FREE in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Preston v Aston Villa live, in full, and for free on the BBC on Sunday afternoon.
The game has been selected for broadcast on the main BBC 1 channel on terrestrial TV, with coverage beginning at 13:15 GMT from Deepdale.
Online, there will be a Preston v Aston Villa free live stream on BBC iPlayer.
Not in the UK right now? You can still get your usual BBC stream from abraod by using a VPN - more on that below.
How to watch Preston v Aston Villa from anywhere
Out of the country on Sunday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.
Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
Watch Preston v Aston Villa streams globally
Can I watch Preston v Aston Villa in the US
In the US, you can watch Preston v Aston Villa on ESPN, either through the cable TV channel or the ESPN+ streaming platform
ESPN+ subscriptions start at $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. It's the place to go for the FA Cup this season as the exclusive US rights-holder and with every single game from the fifth round available to stream live.
Can I watch Preston v Aston Villa in Canada?
Canadians can watch Preston v Aston Villa on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.
Can I watch Preston v Aston Villa in Australia?
Fans in Australia can watch Preston v Aston Villa on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.
Can I watch Preston v Aston Villa in New Zealand?
Fans in New Zealand can watch Preston v Aston Villa on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions cost $49.99.
For more information on global broadcasters for English football/soccer, check out our guide on how to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Leganes: Live streams, TV info for local derby and key La Liga clash
How to watch Brighton v Nottingham Forest: Live stream details and more ahead of huge FA Cup quarter-final clash