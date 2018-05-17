Watch: Reno 1868's Lamar Hunt scores classic own goal in US Open Cup

The US Open Cup is actually a competition with some real history; it's the oldest football competition in America.

Given the amount of amateur entrants, incidents like the below are inevitable - the cup has some giant-killing pedigree, but more often than not the minnows are outclassed.

Or they shoot themselves in the foot.

please watch the own goal it's so funny May 17, 2018

That's some of Reno 1868's finest defending. Fortunately, though, they still progressed, beating the Portland Timbers' U23 team 7-3 to advance to the next round.

See also...

Clinton N'Jie horribly miscues shot in Europa League final

Diego Maradona named chairman of obscure Belarusian club

In Other News...