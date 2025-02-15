How to watch West Ham United vs Brentford: Live streams, TV channels

Jarrod Bowen is likely to play a key role in Saturday's action

West Ham welcome inter-city rivals Brentford to the London Stadium looking to create a wider gap between themselves and those fighting relegation from the Premier League.

West Ham vs Brentford key information • Date: Saturday, 15 February, 2025 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: London Stadium, London • TV channels: Peacock (USA) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The Hammers currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, 10 points clear of Leicester City who occupy the first relegation spot, with Graham Potter still struggling to stamp his authority on the squad.

The Hammers are winless in their last three games, with only one win in their last seven in all competitions coming at home to Fulham last months.

Brentford, meanwhile, have suffered some inconsistent form since the turn of the new year, claiming a heroic late draw against City as well as a thumping win over Southampton amid an FA Cup defeat to Plymouth and a home loss to an underperforming Tottenham side in their last league game.

Read on for all the information on how to watch West Ham vs Brentford live streams wherever you are in the world.

Is West Ham vs Brentford on TV in the UK?

Unfortunately, the game will not bee shown in the UK due to the 3pm blackout, meaning the only way live coverage of the game in the UK comes via the radio.

The game is being shown in just about every other country in the world. If you're visiting the UK from abroad, you'll have to use a VPN to get your usual stream.

Watch West Ham vs Brentford in the US

In the US, fans can watch West Ham vs Brentford on Peacock, which is a streaming service that offers movies, TV shows, live sports, and original content. It's owned by NBCUniversal.

Peacock costs $7.99 a month, but the annual plan is currently available at a huge discount - down from $79.99 to $29.99.

Watch West Ham vs Brentford from anywhere

What if you're away from home when West Ham vs Brentford kicks off, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch West Ham vs Brentford streams globally

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Can I watch West Ham vs Brentford in Canada? West Ham vs Brentford is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch West Ham vs Brentford in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Brentford on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch West Ham vs Brentford in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch West Ham vs Brentford on Sky Sport NOW.

Can I watch West Ham vs Brentford in Africa? You can watch West Ham vs Brentford on DStv Now or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.