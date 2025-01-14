Is West Ham vs Fulham on TV? Live streams, channels, kick-off time

West Ham and Fulham face off earlier in the season

Watch West Ham vs Fulham today in this mid-week round of Premier League fixtures, with plenty of live streams, TV channels, and the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

West Ham vs Fulham key information • Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2024 • Kick-off time: 7.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET • Venue: London Stadium, London • TV channels: TNT Sports | Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

West Ham manager Graham Potter is taking charge of his first Premier League game for the Hammers, a few days after suffering a disappointing FA Cup third round defeat to Aston Villa.

Fulham are the visitors at the London Stadium and won't make things easier for Potter, with Marco Silva's men currently unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games.

When these two met earlier in the season, West Ham managed to nick a point in the 95th minute thanks to Danny Ings, whose equaliser cancelled out Raul Jimenez's first-half goal. A win for the Cottagers would take them 10 points above West Ham, though with new life breathed into the side in the east of the capital, that task will have been made a lot more difficult.

Watch West Ham vs Fulham from anywhere

Watch West Ham vs Fulham in the UK

In the UK, West Ham vs Fulham will be broadcast on TNT Sports, which is broadcasting all 10 Premier League fixtures across this midweek.

On TV, West Ham vs Fulham will air on TNT Sports 4, with coverage starting at 6.30pm GMT.

To watch a West Ham vs Fulham live stream, Discovery+ is where TNT Sports coverage lives online. You'll need the premium subscription, which will set you back £30.99 a month.

Watch West Ham vs Fulham in the US

In the US, you can watch West Ham vs Fulham on the streaming service Peacock.

Premier League soccer in the US is usually split between Peacock and USA Network, and Peacock is the simpler, with a dedicated streaming platform that costs just $7.99 a month.

Travelling outside the US right now? You can still watch your West Ham vs Fulham stream on Peacock by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch West Ham vs Fulham streams globally

Can I watch West Ham vs Fulham in Canada? West Ham vs Fulham is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch West Ham vs Fulham in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Fulham on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch West Ham vs Fulham in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch West Ham vs Fulham on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch West Ham vs Fulham in Africa? You can watch West Ham vs Fulham on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.