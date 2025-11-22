Is Fulham vs Sunderland on TV? Live streams for Black Cats' Premier League trip to Craven Cottage

Watch Fulham vs Sunderland for the Black Cats' second successive away game in west London as FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Fulham vs Sunderland key information • Date: Saturday, 22 November 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Craven Cottage, London • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Fulham aren't the easiest team to gauge but their home form in the Premier League so far this season stands up to scrutiny.

They've scored in every match apart from the visit of Arsenal, their only home loss of the season so far.

The Cottagers are reportedly gearing up to offer manager Marco Silva a new contract that will presumably come with some expectation that he harnesses his and Fulham's potential to push for European football.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Fulham vs Sunderland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Fulham vs Sunderland on TV in the UK?

Fulham vs Sunderland is not being televised in the UK, but is being shown in almost every other country in the world.

The game falls foul of the 3pm TV blackout in the UK. If you're in the UK on Saturday you'll either have to wait for the highlights or, if you're based abroad, use a VPN to watch your usual coverage.

Watch Fulham vs Sunderland in the US

Fulham vs Sunderland is one of this week's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Is there a Fulham vs Sunderland free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game but you may be able to watch Fulham vs Sunderland by signing up for a free trial.

Amazon Prime Video is currently offering a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium Plus for users in the US. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

How to watch Fulham vs Sunderland in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Fulham vs Sunderland through Stan Sport.

Watch Fulham vs Sunderland from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Fulham vs Sunderland. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

Fulham vs Sunderland: Premier League preview

For now, Fulham are looking up the Premier League table at promoted Sunderland in a Champions League spot.

Regis Le Bris has dragged five wins out of his Black Cats this season. Only the top three and Liverpool have more.

Sunderland have beaten Nottingham Forest and Chelsea away from the Stadium of Light and have only been beaten by Manchester United since the end of August.

They're absolutely flying, and goals from Dan Ballard and Brian Brobbey against Arsenal before the international break showed they can do it against anyone.

Tickets

Fulham and Sunderland haven't coincided in the Premier League for more than a decade.

The last time they met at Craven Cottage was in the fourth round of the FA Cup in 2022-23, when Tom Cairney cancelled out Jack Clarke's goal to take the tie to a replay. Fulham won 3-2 at the Stadium of Light.

Silva is still without the injured duo of Rodrigo Muniz and Antonee Robinson, while Sasa Lukic is suspended after his fifth yellow card.

Two Sunderland players would follow suit with a yellow card. Captain Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki head into this fixture with four bookings each.

Fulham vs Sunderland: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Fulham 2-2 Sunderland

FourFourTwo predicts a fun game that keeps both teams in positive shape, so we're backing Fulham to score and Sunderland to deny them a home win.