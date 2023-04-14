WATCH: Why Liverpool can't afford NOT to buy Jude Bellingham

Liverpool have reportedly decided that they're not going to pursue a deal for Jude Bellingham this summer, after tracking him all season long and looking the likeliest destination for him.

The 19-year-old is said to be worth well over £100 million to Borussia Dortmund and with so much to fix in Jurgen Klopp's system, the Reds can't justify that kind of outlet on one player. But is that the right call? While some will argue that Liverpool have made a good decision in stepping away from a transfer that seems a bit of a luxury, actually, Bellingham could answer just about every problem that they have.

Enter FFT's Adam Clery, who explains why the Reds can't afford not to splash out on the England international in the video above (opens in new tab).

Liverpool can't afford NOT to buy Jude Bellingham

Liverpool's pursuit of Jude Bellingham has reportedly hit the bufferrs (Image credit: Getty)

Liverpool's biggest figures have all crumbled this season, with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and even Mohamed Salah coming under criticism this term.

The titans of Anfield have all found themselves victims of a floundering system, however, as Adam explains. The counterpress is no longer functioning at his devastating best and Liverpool are in need of a shot in the arm.

That's where young Jude comes in. As Adam shows in the video, Bellingham's metric make him perfect for exactly what Klopp needs in a new midfielder in his system – and with the wonderkid offering the workrate and all-round ability of more than one player, actually, the Merseysiders could do with investing in him, rather than several stars to do the job…

