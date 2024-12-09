Manchester United edging closer to signing incredible wing-back prodigy: report

Manchester United are prepared to bring in a superstar wing-back to give Ruben Amorim's team a much-needed shot in the arm.

The Red Devils slumped to another defeat at the weekend, losing 3-2 to Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. Manchester United were criticised by some for a lack of unity that hasn't improved in Amorim's four games in charge thus far.

To make matters worse, sporting director Dan Ashworth has now left the club after mere months, with the direction of recruitment likely to be affected.

Manchester United 'muscling in' to sign left wing-back star

Diogo Dalot is one option who has been used at left wing-back (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim favours a 3-4-3 – but many of the players at his disposal don't naturally suit the formation.

The Portuguese has used various options at wing-back, including Diogo Dalot, Amad Diallo and Tyrell Malacia, but owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe may have to dip into the transfer market to bring in different kinds of players for his new manager.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe may be about to fund another revolution (Image credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

With that in mind, Man Utd News have relayed the Sunday Mirror's claims that United are closing in on Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu ahead of a potential January move.

Danish left-back Dorgu – ranked at no.19 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season – has garnered attention from the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham, as we noted earlier this year that, “Dorgu is extremely calm, on or off the ball, and despite his obvious physical supremacy and excellent final ball, he never looks to force the opportunity.”

With United's need for the 20-year-old more of a priority than other rivals vying for his signature, the Red Devils may well accelerate plans for a transfer.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Dorgu is a huge talent and would be a fantastic signing for the future of Manchester United – not just the present.

Patrick Dorgu is incredibly highly rated (Image credit: Getty Images)

It makes perfect sense that the club would be interested in the player – but should they perhaps be looking for a little more experience?

Dorgu is valued to be worth €12 million by Transfermarkt. Next Sunday sees the Etihad Stadium host the Manchester Derby, as Premier League action returns.