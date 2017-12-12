Watch: Chennai goalkeeper's dreadful, lazy clearance produces inevitable results

Diego Maradona wasn't the only one causing a stir among India's football community on Monday.

Minerva Punjab beat Chennai City 2-1 in the I-League but were gifted their opening goal from the visitors' goalkeeper Poljanec.

The Slovenian, who recently played six games for Icelandic club Fjardabyggdar - regarded as one of the worst clubs in the country - naively tried to tap the ball away from his goal rather than give it a proper hoof.

The result? The ball instantly smacking Ghanaian forward William Opoku's leg before crashing into the back of the net. Doh.

(Please do also enjoy Opoku's superbly over-the-top celebration from his moment of opportunism.)

