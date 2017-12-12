Watch: Chennai goalkeeper's dreadful, lazy clearance produces inevitable results
Slovenian Uros Poljanec will be having nightmares over his horrific pass that led to the easiest of goals
Diego Maradona wasn't the only one causing a stir among India's football community on Monday.
Minerva Punjab beat Chennai City 2-1 in the I-League but were gifted their opening goal from the visitors' goalkeeper Poljanec.
The Slovenian, who recently played six games for Icelandic club Fjardabyggdar - regarded as one of the worst clubs in the country - naively tried to tap the ball away from his goal rather than give it a proper hoof.
The result? The ball instantly smacking Ghanaian forward William Opoku's leg before crashing into the back of the net. Doh.
(Please do also enjoy Opoku's superbly over-the-top celebration from his moment of opportunism.)
See also...
Tottenham fan club in Kenya lead a 'get well soon Victor Wanyama' procession
Michael Owen's Bentley gets buried under a tree because of the snow
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.