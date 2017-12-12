Watch: Cardiff's Callum Paterson scores woeful own goal against Reading

Cardiff came from two goals down in the last seven minutes to draw 2-2 with the Royals on a freezing cold Monday night at the Madejski Stadium.

But Neil Warnock's promotion-chasing Bluebirds got off to a terrible start when 23-year-old Paterson headed in a hapless opening own goal from Liam Kelly's 16th-minute corner.

Cardiff's boss Warnock was sent to the stands in the second half, but after the game seemed to be in good spirits when joking about his right-back's excellent goalscoring instinct.

"Paterson might as well have left it," he told Sky Sports. "But he took [his own goal] well didn't he?"

The crucial away point for Cardiff means they are now four off leaders Wolves, and hold a four-point advantage over third-placed Bristol City. Reading have moved slightly up the table to 14th.

