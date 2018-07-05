Russia's Vladimir Granat set a World Cup record with an astonishing passing stat

Granat has his name written into the record books for reasons he would rather not discuss.

After coming off the bench at half-time of Russia's last-16 clash against Spain, the Rubin Kazan defender went on to play 75 minutes as the game drifted into extra-time and penalties – but incredibly, didn't complete a single pass during his time on the pitch, according to data from Opta.

As the clock wound down and Spain were holding the ball for lengthy periods, Granat touched the ball only 11 times and attempted five passes.

Of those five, none reached their intended target.

Fortunately, Granat's defending helped Russia to reach extra-time and penalties, where they downed La Roja to progress against the odds. He'll likely get another chance to complete at least one pass when Russia face Croatia in their quarter-final clash in Sochi on Saturday.

