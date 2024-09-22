'We could not believe it. We were shouting. We were screaming' Sky Super 6 winner Tom Kane describes the moment he won one million pounds on the free-to-play fixture prediction game

We spoke to the football fan from Southampton who won seven figures after correctly predicting six Premier League scores

Six images from six Premier League games that took place in gameweek three of the 2024-25 season
Six correct results netted Tom Kane the one million pound prize (Image credit: Future)

It’s early evening on Sunday 1 September on the south coast of England and 35-year-old delivery driver Tom Kane is at a local park with his young family refreshing his phone. He could be forgiven for being a bit distracted by the swings and roundabouts.

If the score between Manchester United and Liverpool stays as it is (3-0 to Liverpool) Tom will win one million pounds. With just over half an hour left of the match his six score predictions, made via the Sky Sports Super 6 app the previous day, are exactly right:

Leicester City 1-2 Aston Villa

Everton 2-3 AFC Bournemouth

Matthew Ketchell
Deputy Editor

Ketch joined FourFourTwo as Deputy Editor in 2022 having racked up appearances at Reach PLC as a Northern Football Editor and BBC Match of the Day magazine as their Digital Editor and Senior Writer. During that time he has interviewed the likes of Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, Gareth Southgate and attended World Cup and Champions League finals. He co-hosts a '90s football podcast called ‘Searching For Shineys’, is a Newcastle United season ticket holder and has an expensive passion for collecting classic football shirts.

