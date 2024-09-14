How Oasis changed the Manchester City brand

Liam and Noel Gallagher's support for Manchester City is essential to their story and identity as a band, it might just have helped save the club as well

Oasis on stage at Manchester City&#039;s football ground, Maine Road. Photo of OASIS and Noel GALLAGHER, Noel Gallagher performing on stage, Union Jack Epiphone guitar. Liam Gallagher performing on stage. Inset picture of Photo passes and laminates for shows by Oasis at Maine Road (1996)
Oasis on stage at the home of their beloved Man City, Maine Road, in April 1996 (Image credit: Future)

The image of Noel and Liam Gallagher in the home and away Manchester City kit of the time, with sponsorship by the multinational electronics Japanese firm Brother, should have been the band's first magazine cover in June 1994.

Thirty years on it has become one of the most definitive images of Oasis, growing in stature with each passing year. Taken by photographer Kevin Cummins for the NME, he was keen for it to be on the cover.

"The editor decided he didn't want an association with City because they were 'losers'. He was a Southampton fan", adds Cummins wryly. "I was always keen to get an association with City in the paper whenever I could. I'd taken the image of New Order for the release of World In Motion and brought a blue England away shirt for the shoot. I didn't want a red shirt on the cover. With Oasis it was a gift because the word Brother on the kit made people from other countries think it was deliberate. I remember an American asked me if it was because they were a brotherhood, the answer to that was far more prosaic".

Georgi Kinkladze, Manchester City midfielder, photocall with new shirt sponsor, Brother, at Maine Road, Tuesday 11th June 1996

As Oasis entered the mainstream, City struggled, ironically playing with the word 'Brother' on their shirts (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rich Purden