Weekender: Road king Roy, Torres solved and Neil Morrissey's fun-juice

1. Roy Hodgson is king of the road

If West Brom can win at Tottenham on Saturday, Roy Hodgson will have already won more away games with The Baggies than he did during the entirety of his ill-fated stint at Anfield and his generally successful final season with Fulham combined Ã¢ÂÂ a total of 29 trips. Hodgson's solitary away success with Liverpool was a 1-0 win over Bolton, while FulhamÃ¢ÂÂs only away victory in 2009/10 was an opening day 1-0 victory at Portsmouth; Uncle Roy has already equalled that record in just three away matches at his new club, winning 3-1 at Birmingham and 3-2 at Sunderland.

2. If you score goals you won't win Dutch titles

While you might expect the Dutch leagueÃ¢ÂÂs top scorer to come from the likes of Ajax, PSV or FC Twente, this season the leading marksmen have come from teams either wallowing in mid-table or at best looking to scrape a Europa League spot. With three games to go, Roda JCÃ¢ÂÂs Mads Junker (leading with 19 goals) and NEC's Bjorn Vleminckx (18) go head-to-head this weekend; also on 18 is Dimitriy Bulikin of fifth-placed Ado Den Haag, while PSV midfielder Balazs Dzudzak is the first top-three representative with 16.

Ã¢ÂÂ¨3. Everybody puts Avi in the corner

West Ham should be defending from corners in training this week. Chelsea have won the most corners so far in this season's Premier League with 232, while Avram's 'Appy 'Ammers 'ave 'app-'azardly 'anded ...errrrrm ...their opposition a table-topping 245. Expect flag-kick fun aplenty at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

4. Enjoy the smooth taste of Croydon

Crystal Palace fan and former celebrity Neil Morrissey have 'joined forces' to launch their very own real ale at the first ever Crystal Palace Beer Festival on May 14. The Selhurst Park festival will give Eagles supporters the chance to quaff the brew concocted by the Homebase-hawking homebreaker. Expect a rush to market similar branded brews. Blackpool's would be a refreshing amber blend that fizzes heartily before going worryingly flat, while Arsenal's exotic continental blend would only be available in cans as they don't have the bottle(s). ROFL!

So weÃ¢ÂÂve reached that part of the season when everyoneÃ¢ÂÂs seemingly Ã¢ÂÂcup-crazyÃ¢ÂÂ. Just flick on Sky Sports News and itÃ¢ÂÂs wall-to-wall coverage of domestic semis, continental finals and classic Ã¢ÂÂevery gameÃ¢ÂÂs a cup finalÃ¢ÂÂ clichÃÂ©s as far as the eye can see.

The first trophy-winner wasn't even a team Ã¢ÂÂ Gareth Bale was named PFA Players' Player of the Year, Jack Wilshere the Young Player Ã¢ÂÂ but elsewhere, trophy droughts neared their end. In the FA Cup semis at Wembley, Yaya TourÃÂ© (or was it Michael Carrick?) helped Man City overcome their unusually quiet neighbours to reach their first major final since 1976, before Stoke humiliated Bolton 5-0 to reach only their second ever major final.

In Big League Arsenal slipped up against Liverpool, irking the traffic-avoiding early leavers by scoring a penalty in the 98th minute and conceding one in the 102nd. Meanwhile, in Spain's super-sexy sunshine world of excitement, Real Madrid and Barcelona ground out a drab 1-1 in the first of four Clasicos in a fortnight.

Those two met again in another Cup clash in midweek, this time the Copa del Rey. Cristiano RonaldoÃ¢ÂÂs extra-time header won it for Madrid, breaking their 18-year duck, but during the open-top bus celebration that night (they don't hang about in Spain) Sergio Ramos quite literally dropped a clanger, letting the cup slip from the top deck and under the wheels of the bus.

Back in North London, Arsenal dropped another two points thanks to another penalty, Van Der Vaart's spot-kick leveller sending White Hart Lane wild after the Gunners had been 3-1 up within 40 minutes. Across London, Chelsea beat Birmingham 3-1 to jump above Arsenal in the table. No, that fella didn't score.

In uglier news, hatred and idiocy reared up again in Glasgow as it emerged that Celtic manager Neil Lennon had been sent parcel bombs last month. There's nothing clever or funny about that.Ã¢ÂÂ¨