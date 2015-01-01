West Ham 1-1 West Brom: How long had Saido Berahino gone without a goal?

Saido Berahino's first goal in 11 league games earned West Brom a point at Upton Park in front of new boss Tony Pulis.

Pulis was in the stands to watch his side hang on for a well-earned point in east London, after they battled back from Diafra Sakho's 10th-minute opener for West Ham.

Diafra Sakho has scored 8 goals from 14 shots on target in the Premier League.

The Senegalese hitman has scored in 7 of his 11 Premier League starts.

Sakho has scored 5 headed goals in the Premier League this term; no other player has more than 2.

Saido Berahino scored his first Premier League goal in 653 minutes of action.

Berahino has scored in 3 of his 4 Premier League games against West Ham.

Stephane Sessegnon either attempted (4) or created (4) 8 of West Brom’s 14 shots today. He provided the assist for the Baggies’ equaliser.

West Ham have only lost 2 of their last 13 Premier League clashes with the Baggies (W5 D6).

The Baggies have not won at Upton Park since their first Premier League trip there in September 2002 (D4 L2).

