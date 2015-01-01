Trending

West Ham 1-1 West Brom: How long had Saido Berahino gone without a goal?

Facts and analysis from West Ham vs West Brom, using Stats Zone...

Saido Berahino's first goal in 11 league games earned West Brom a point at Upton Park in front of new boss Tony Pulis. 

Pulis was in the stands to watch his side hang on for a well-earned point in east London, after they battled back from Diafra Sakho's 10th-minute opener for West Ham. 

  • Diafra Sakho has scored 8 goals from 14 shots on target in the Premier League.
  • The Senegalese hitman has scored in 7 of his 11 Premier League starts.
  • Sakho has scored 5 headed goals in the Premier League this term; no other player has more than 2.

  • Saido Berahino scored his first Premier League goal in 653 minutes of action.
  • Berahino has scored in 3 of his 4 Premier League games against West Ham.
  • Stephane Sessegnon either attempted (4) or created (4) 8 of West Brom’s 14 shots today. He provided the assist for the Baggies’ equaliser.

  • West Ham have only lost 2 of their last 13 Premier League clashes with the Baggies (W5 D6).
  • The Baggies have not won at Upton Park since their first Premier League trip there in September 2002 (D4 L2).

Analyse West Ham 1-1 West Brom using Stats Zone