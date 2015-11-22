What feat has Harry Kane managed with his two goals against West Ham?

Tottenham extended their unbeaten Premier League run to 12 matches with a resounding 4-1 win over London rivals West Ham at White Hart Lane.

The victory lifts Mauricio Pochettino's side to within two points of fourth-placed Arsenal, and four behind leaders Leicester ahead of next weekend's home tussle against Chelsea.

This was a game Spurs never looked like losing. They controlled possesion from the off and took a quick two-goal lead inside 33 minutes after Harry Kane took advantage of Dele Alli's blocked effort, and then Toby Alderweireld headed home from Christian Eriksen's corner.

Kane grabbed a second five minutes after half-time following James Tomkins' gifting of possession to Eriksen for assist No.2, before right-back Kyle Walker made sure of a comfortable win when he finished off a one-two with Son Heung-min with an excellent outside-of-the-boot finish past Adrian.

The Spurs goalscorer was humbled for West Ham's consolation goal, however, getting beaten by Manuel Lanzini's stepover before the Argentine lashed in to deny Pochettino's side a clean sheet.

STATS ZONE

Facts

Harry Kane has now scored in 4 successive Premier League appearances for the second time in his career, and hit 7 goals in his last 4 top-flight matches.

Kane has the best goals-to-game ratio in London derbies (0.86), having scored 12 goals in 14 capital clashes.

Spurs have lost just 2 of their last 20 Premier League home matches (W12 D6 L2).

Kyle Walker scored his first Premier League goal for Tottenham since December 2013 (vs Manchester United).

Tottenham recorded 12 shots on target vs West Ham; no side has managed more in a Premier League game this term.

No team has scored more first-half goals than Spurs (12) so far this season – they're level with Everton.

West Ham have conceded 4 goals away from home for the first time since December 2013 (vs Liverpool).

This was Tottenham’s biggest Premier League win against West Ham since March 2009 (4-0).

Spurs have scored 3+ goals in 3 of their last 4 home Premier League games.

Christian Eriksen has been involved in 5 goals in his last 6 appearances in all competitions for Spurs (1 goal, 4 assists).

