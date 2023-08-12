What time is Match of the Day on this weekend?

BBC's Match of the Day returns once more this season, with the weekend's Premier League action set for a Saturday night highlights slot.

The long-running BBC highlights show first aired in 1964 and has been on our screens ever since, showing extended highlights of every Saturday game, with spin-off Match of the Day 2 rounding up Sunday’s games.

Since January 2018, the BBC have had exclusive rights to Premier League highlights, stretching from Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 to Football Focus and Final Score, and the main show will return this Saturday night after the news, with an all-star cast of former players set to give the best analysis on the Beeb.

Time

What time is Match of the Day on?

Match of the Day will be on at 10:20 on BBC One this weekend.

What time is Match of the Day 2 on?

Match of the Day will be on at 10:30 on BBC One this weekend.

Presenter

Who is presenting Match of the Day this weekend?

Gary Lineker is set to present Match of the Day this weekend.

Former England striker Lineker has been the face of Match of the Day since replacing Des Lynam in 1999. Almost a quarter of a century later, Lineker is still going strong and has become synonymous with the programme. When he stepped away due to a dispute over some of his comments on Twitter in March this year, several of his fellow presenters and pundits followed him, but the former Tottenham and Barcelona striker was soon back on our screens.

Who is presenting Match of the Day 2 this weekend?

Mark Chapman is set to present Match of the Day 2 this weekend.

Chapman has been associated with the BBC for some time, having initially presented on BBC Radio 5 Live before becoming a stand-in presenter on Match of the Day 2 in 2009. Chapman has more often than not been the main presenter on the Sunday night show but has also stood in for Lineker if the former England international has work commitments elsewhere. Chapman also now splits his duties with the BBC with presenting Sky Sports’ live Carabao Cup coverage.

Pundits

Which pundits are set to feature on Match of the Day this weekend?

Alan Shearer and Micah Richards are set to feature on Match of the Day this weekend. Danny Murphy and Shay Given will be on Match of the Day 2.

The Premier League’s all-time goalscorer, Alan Shearer is beloved by English football fans – particularly those of a Newcastle or Blackburn persuasion. The former striker is known for his dry sense of humour and cutting analysis, particularly on box-dwellers such as himself. Shearer has been a staple of big tournaments for the Beeb since his retirement in the late noughties and has even dabbled in the commentary booth, too.

Former Manchester City defender Richards has become one of the most recognised faces – and voices – in TV punditry over the past couple of years. More famously known for his work as a pundit on Sky Sports and his unlikely rapport with Roy Keane, Richards also works for CBS on their Champions League coverage but has also intermittently appeared as a pundit on Match of the Day over the past couple of years.

Former England midfielder Murphy will be celebrating his 10-year anniversary on the show this month after first appearing in August 2013 after hanging up his boots off the back of a successful playing career in the Premier League. Murphy is more settled in his thoughts and regularly appears as a co-commentator on BBC’s live FA Cup games as he heads into a tenth season on the show.

A legendary goalkeeper who went to the World Cup with the Republic of Ireland in 2002, Given is best loved by Newcastle United fans for being one of the club’s most outstanding players of the Premier League era. He also represented the likes of Manchester City and Aston Villa in a solid career.

