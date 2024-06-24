When does World Cup 2026 qualifying begin?

The 2026 World Cup heads stateside for the first time since 1994

The World Cup trophy is seen during rehearsal ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final Draw at Doha Exhibition Center on April 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Can anyone topple Messi's Argentina next time round? (Image credit: Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Scotland's hopes of reaching the knockout rounds of a major international tournament were once again squandered last night in heartbreaking fashion after a 100th minute winner saw them slump out of Euro 2024 at the hands of Hungary.

Despite holding 58% of possession and arguably being denied a penalty while the scores were still level, a toothless Scottish side mustered only four shots in the entirety of the must-win fixture, with none of those forcing Péter Gulácsi into a save.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.