Looking at where to watch Euro 2024 in Birmingham? You're in the right place.

We're just a matter of days away from the kick off of Euro 2024 in Germany this summer, with England entering as one of the pre-tournament favourites.

The balance between hope and expectation for England fans at major tournaments appears to have fallen drastically into the latter half in recent years after a number of impressive, albeit unsuccessful showings in recent years.

2021's final defeat to Italy left a bitter taste in the mouths of most in the nation, yet spawned hope of going one further in this year's edition.

And here, our very own Midlands-based James Ridge has picked out all the best spots to watch that action around Birmingham.

Where to watch Euro 2024 in Birmingham: 1. Walkabout Birmingham

Walkabout, Birmingham (Image credit: Walkabout Birmingham)

The Australian-themed 'Walkabout' bar is the go-to place for live sporting events in Birmingham.

A large venue kitted out with a screen at every turn, Walkabout promises a hearty atmosphere for every live England game this summer.

Address: Langley Buildings, Birmingham B1 2DS

Visit their website

2. Flight Club Birmingham

Flight Club, Birmingham (Image credit: Flight Club Birmingham)

Far from the ordinary, the circus-themed 'flight Club' is one of the hottest bars in Birmingham and will be the perfect spot to watch the Three Lions in action.

Big scrrens, pizza, and a high-tech darts attraction, you'll find everything you could ever need for your footballing heaven.

Address: 13 Temple St, Birmingham B2 5BN

Visit their website

3. Box - Brindleyplace

Box, Birmingham (Image credit: Box, Birmingham)

A dedicated sports bar, Box Brindleyplace has wall-to-wall coverage of the action (literally).

Equipped with plenty of seating, the atmosphere promises to be electric, while fans who want to extend their day can stick around for Karaoke afterwards.

Address: 1-2 The Waters Edge Brindley Pl, Birmingham B1 2HL

Visit their website

4. Luna Springs

Luna Springs (Image credit: Luna Springs)

Home to Birmingham's biggest fan park this summer, Luna Springs offers an enormous outdoor venue with big screens to show all the action.

Offering live DJ sets and music, as well as pre-match and half time shows, you don't want to miss out on a ticket to this place.

Address: Digbeth Arena, Lower Trinity St, Deritend, Birmingham B9 4AG

Visit their site

