Quiz! Can you name all of England's pre-tournament friendly opponents since 2010?

By
published

England's preparations for Euro 2024 are well underway

England's Phil Foden and Harry Kane celebrate with Bukayo Saka
England are gearing up for Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Five minutes on the clock, 16 teams to guess.

