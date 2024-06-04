Quiz! Can you name all of England's pre-tournament friendly opponents since 2010?

Five minutes on the clock, 16 teams to guess.

Gareth Southgate is putting the finishing touches to his Euro 2024 squad this week as the England boss oversees his final two warm-up matches before the action gets underway in Germany.

As ever before a major tournament England will be using their friendly matches to gel as a squad and get a feel for the kind of opposition they will be facing this summer.

But how well can you remember recent Three Lions pre-tournament friendlies? We're asking you to see how many warm-up opponents you can name for the past eight tournaments England have played in, going back to the 2010 World Cup following their failure to qualify for Euro 2008.

We're just talking friendly matches that were played after the domestic season was completed and prior to either a World Cup or European Championship. Due to the 2022 World Cup being played mid-season, there were no pre-tournament friendlies there and to give you a helping hand, we're including this week's pre-Euro 2024 friendlies in the quiz.

There are 16 teams to name in all, so see how you get on.

